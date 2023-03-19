Donna L. Carpenter, age 95, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Donna was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Don and Dot Lawrence. Her family moved to Forest Lake when she was 11 years old and she graduated from high school in 1945. At the age of 19, she was united in marriage to Charles “Charlie” Carpenter. They were married by her father who was the minister at the Christian Church for 16 years. Together they made their home in Forest Lake, and had five children.
Donna enjoyed quilting, making crafts, playing cards, traveling, and an occasional game of bowling. She played the organ or piano at church for over 50 years. As a teenager, she worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company, and eventually retired from AT&T. She is remembered for her sweet spirit, creative abilities in music and crafts, and her faith in Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie; daughter, Janine Marie; son, Larry; sister, Virginia “Ginger” Carpenter; and son-in-law, Randy Cohrs.
She will be forever missed by her children, Ken (Joanne) Carpenter, Terri Cohrs, Jody (Neil) Cowdin; grandchildren, Kyle (Chelsea) Griffin, Corissa (Christopher) Hermsen, Kelsea (John) Chamberlin, Jennifer Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Nigel Griffin, Lily Hermsen, Amelia Hermsen, Henry Hermsen; along with other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amira Choice and Ecumen Hospice for their incredible care and compassion for Donna over the past several years.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Forest Lake Christian Church, 420 West Broadway Avenue, Forest Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be directed to the church.
