Donna L. Carpenter, age 95, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Donna was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Don and Dot Lawrence. Her family moved to Forest Lake when she was 11 years old and she graduated from high school in 1945. At the age of 19, she was united in marriage to Charles “Charlie” Carpenter. They were married by her father who was the minister at the Christian Church for 16 years. Together they made their home in Forest Lake, and had five children.

