Don Dickey, age 86 of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. Don, at age 57 retired from NSP, where he was a tree trimmer. His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, square dancing and traveling with his wife. Don graduated from FLHS in 1951 and remained in the area his whole life, other than two years he spent in the Army. Don supported the Wyoming community as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years and was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church. Don will be remembered for his love for and pride in his family. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Ethel. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Fay; children, Jane (Keith) Hansen, Diane (Chris Cochlin), David (Nicole); grandchildren, Elijah, Michele, Lisa; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Coffield, Nancy (Jim) Stryker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Don’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4th with visitation one hour prior at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.