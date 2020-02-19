ATTN: Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant Guards Donald A. Johnson, age 88, of Stacy, Minnesota, died peacefully February 17, 2020. Don proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Lucille (Poole) Johnson; wife, Colleen Johnson. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jean Johnson; children, Stephanie Kamprud, Stephen Johnson, Shannon (Quain) Busitzky, Scott (Clara) Johnson; grandchildren, Shaun Johnson, Colin Johnson, Justin Banks, Lauren Johnson, Ryan Johnson; great-grandchild, Chance Johnson; brother, John (Iulia) Johnson; other family and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., Sunday until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be held at 11:45 a.m., Monday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery AA#3.

Service information

Feb 23
Gathering
Sunday, February 23, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Gathering begins.
Feb 23
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Memorial Service begins.

