Dona, age 74 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 26, 2020. She was born in Harlem, Montana and raised on the Iron Range in Bovey, Minnesota. Dona was a longtime employee of Forest Lake School District, also working at Grand Casino. Dona was a follower of Christ. She enjoyed writing Christian poems, as well as making Native American Crafts for Indian Summer, through the Doney Clan. Above all she loved her family. Dona is preceded in death by her father, James Elioff. She is survived by beloved husband of 41 years, Joe; daughters, Jodi Pearson, Juli Findley, Michelle (Ernesto) Gonzalez, Nicole (Sam) Fortner; grandchildren, Mandy, Darrin, Alex, Lauren, Branden, Katie, Jon Junior, Christina, Miranda, Elijah, Ezekiel, Logan, Izabelle, Monique, Samantha, Max; great-grandchildren, Erik, Audri, Amara, Elam; mother, Caroline Elioff; siblings, Cheryl (Eugene) Gustason, John (Jackie) Elioff, James (Char) Elioff, Marie (Paula) Elioff, Michelle Knaeble; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Dona’s Life 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7th, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.
Dona Faye Demarais
Loving wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, daughter, sister and auntie
