Don Peterson, age 80 of Forest Lake, joined his beloved wife Nancy in heaven on October 5, 2020. He was born in St. Paul on April 11, 1940. He served in the National Guard after high school. Don was a proud sheet metal union worker; a job that allowed him to provide special memories for his family. His hobbies included fishing, boating and snowmobiling. He also loved to travel, he took many trips with Nancy to Hawaii, Florida and northern Minnesota. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 42 years, Nancy; son, Daniel. Survived by son, Tim (Beth); grandchildren, Hannah, Laura, Michelle, Kelly; siblings, Carole (Joseph) Plumb, Marlene Sommerdorf, Dennis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Don’s life 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 25th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.
