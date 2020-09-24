Derek R. Keeney, age 29, of Scandia, Minnesota, was called home by our Father on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Derek was a 2009 graduate of Forest Lake High School. He went on to graduate from Century College and began his career as a pipefitter with UA Local 455. Derek was a man who loved and sought adventure. He lived each day to the fullest and found his contentment dirt biking, mountain biking, BMX, riding his Harley, playing hockey, golfing, snowboarding, playing guitar, collecting agates (eggates), snuggling their baby dogs (Nellie, Jackson, Ozzy), smiling, and sugaring from his maple trees. He was the greatest uncle, always loving and supporting his nephew, Richie. Derek is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Norma and Harry Keeney, Marie Showalter, Danny Edwards; aunt, Kari Beecroft. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him including his parents, Richard Keeney Jr. (Janelle Pankow), Donna Keeney (Don Meyers); siblings, Richard Keeney III (Heather Malsam), Cameron Keeney , Collin Keeney; nephew, Richard Keeney IV; the love of his life, Christina Stark; best friend, Timmy O’Neill; grandparents, Richard Keeney Sr., Lorna Keeney, Linda Weiss; aunts and uncles, Brent (Pam) Keeney, Cory Keeney, Denise (Tommy) Keeney, Kaitlyn Keeney, Jim Weiss; cousins, Brady & Brandon Keeney, Kiley, Korin, and Brent Keeney Jr., Benny Beecroft, Shawna Clonkey, Austin & Dennis Weiss; numerous relatives and countless friends. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Maranatha Church 24799 Forest Blvd., Forest Lake. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Masks are required to be worn. Please call for additional information.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.