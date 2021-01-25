Dennis Richard Hughes was born in St. Paul, MN to Howard and Marcella Hughes on February 2, 1949. Preceded in death by parents, brother Jim, nephew Bobby Schmitt, and brother-in-law Jim Timmons, aunts and uncles. Survived by wife Jan, daughters Michelle Hughes and Jeanne Johnson (Jeff), and grandchildren Charity, Jessica, and Bethany Timm, and Wyatt and Miranda Johnson, all of whom were the joy of his life. Also survived by sisters MaryLou Schmitt (John), Janice Hoye (Don), Geraldine Timmons, and sister-in-law Janice Hughes, many nieces and nephews, his god-daughter Sara Rowbotham, god-daughter Kari Finkler, god-daughter and kidney donor Jodi Hughes. Denny taught political science and career education at Southwest Junior High in Forest Lake for 33 years, retiring in 2005. He coached eighth grade football, and FLHS girls track (shot and discus) for many years, and various other sports, including wrestling and swimming. He and his family attended Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia for 35 years. Denny loved the outdoors and would spend hours on the lake. He loved to fish and hunt with his family and friends. Even when he could not see, being out on the water with the warm sun on his face was where he wanted to be. When he wasn’t on a lake, his favorite pastime was cheering on his grandchildren with his sweetheart Jan. He was at every choir concert, play, hockey game and dance recital that he could attend. A big thank you to all of the medical staff who have helped Denny, especially Guardian Angels Hospice Care. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services are private; however, the Memorial Service will live streamed on Thursday, January 28, 2021 on the following site: https://youtube.com/c/ResurrectionChurchMN. The broadcast will start at 10:45 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.