After a six-month long battle with bladder cancer, Dennis Jerome Felling, 71, died peacefully at home in Wyoming, Minn. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 12:35pm. His wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann (Sieber) Felling was by his side.
Along with his spouse, Dennis is survived by his oldest daughter, Emily (Felling) Marose of Elmwood, Wis., mother to his only granddaughter Leanna Marose, and his youngest daughter, U.S. Army war veteran, Elizabeth Felling of Carlisle, Penn.
Dennis was born to Jerome and Joan Felling of Osceola, Wis. on Aug. 3, 1951. Jerome preceded Dennis in death on Oct. 9, 2018 at the age of 88, but his mother Joan is 91. She currently resides in Florence, Ariz.
Dennis or "Denny" to most, is the eldest of six children. His living siblings, in chronological order, are as follows: Rita Felling Mckee, Milltown, Wis.; Lynda Felling Nordling, Naperville, Ill.; Michael Felling, Stillwater, Minn.; Marybeth Felling Uran, Florence, Ariz.; and Gregory Felling, Medina, Minn. In addition to his siblings, Dennis also had a son-in-law, Matthew Stuart Marose, Elmwood, Wis. who died of Covid complications on Dec. 30, 2021. Lastly, Dennis has roughly 12 nieces and nephews who currently reside all over the Midwest and Western U.S.
Dennis's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24th at Marantha Assembly of God Church at 24799 Forest Blvd., Forest Lake, Minn. There will be a visitation at 10am with the service following around 11am. Refreshments and a luncheon will be served after the service. Then, guests can precede to the burial site at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Farmington, Wis. Condolecnes may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
