Dennis Jerome Felling

After a six-month long battle with bladder cancer, Dennis Jerome Felling, 71, died peacefully at home in Wyoming, Minn. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 12:35pm. His wife of 48 years, Barbara Ann (Sieber) Felling was by his side.

Along with his spouse, Dennis is survived by his oldest daughter, Emily (Felling) Marose of Elmwood, Wis., mother to his only granddaughter Leanna Marose, and his youngest daughter, U.S. Army war veteran, Elizabeth Felling of Carlisle, Penn.

