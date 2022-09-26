Dennis Dean Postma

Dennis Dean Postma was born January 27, 1944, to Lawrence (Lukas) and Madelyn (Magdalena Ykema) Postma in Tracy, MN. The family later moved to Brewster, MN, where Dennis made his choice to serve God at age 11. Dennis graduated from Brewster High School in June 1961 and joined the army in February of 1962. Dennis served at Ft. Carson, CO, Sioux City, IA, but it was the year he spent in Korea that he felt was most influential on his life. Dennis married Ann Bullick in June of 1965. Dennis worked in a number of different careers including meat inspection, landscaping, real estate, construction, and investments.

Dennis loved to spend time outdoors preferably with a fishing pole in his hand. He and Ann also enjoyed trips domestically and internationally visiting workers and friends. Dennis passed away September 9, 2022 in Mesa, AZ.

