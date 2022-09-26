Dennis Dean Postma was born January 27, 1944, to Lawrence (Lukas) and Madelyn (Magdalena Ykema) Postma in Tracy, MN. The family later moved to Brewster, MN, where Dennis made his choice to serve God at age 11. Dennis graduated from Brewster High School in June 1961 and joined the army in February of 1962. Dennis served at Ft. Carson, CO, Sioux City, IA, but it was the year he spent in Korea that he felt was most influential on his life. Dennis married Ann Bullick in June of 1965. Dennis worked in a number of different careers including meat inspection, landscaping, real estate, construction, and investments.
Dennis loved to spend time outdoors preferably with a fishing pole in his hand. He and Ann also enjoyed trips domestically and internationally visiting workers and friends. Dennis passed away September 9, 2022 in Mesa, AZ.
Dennis is survived by his children Christopher (Carla) Postma of Zumbro Falls, MN and Betsy (Keith) Peterson of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Bennett and Jett Peterson, Erik, Abigail and Elise Postma; sister Bonnie (Donnie) Myers of Marshalltown, IA; brother Lauren (Liz) Postma of Worthington, MN; sister Norma (Bruce) Whaley of Salt Lake City, UT and numerous nephews and nieces.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Ann (Bullick) Postma; his parents Lawrence and Madelyn; and his brother Richard Postma.
Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN) with Memorial Visitation from 10:00 am until time of service. Inurnment Morningside Memorial Gardens.
