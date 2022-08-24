Deloris M. Eckert, age 90, of Forest Lake, died peacefully while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Myrtle (nee Hultman) Nelson; husband, Harry; granddaughter, Rachel Eckert; siblings, Donald Nelson, Jerome Nelson, Patricia Nelson Loomer McClintick.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Tim Eckert, Susan (Ted) Lichtscheidl; grandchildren, Reid Eckert, Rianna (Glen) Kavanagh, Harris Ritter; siblings, Karen (Chuck) Nelson Adelsman Heikes, Loren (Marvel) Nelson, David Nelson; other family and friends.
Funeral service held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake. For those unable to attend, her service will be livestreamed at www.hossanaforestlake.net/celebration-of-life. Visitation held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Saturday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
