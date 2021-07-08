Delores P. Hanson, age 82, of Wyoming, died peacefully, Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. Delores was an active member of the Wyoming Lions Club for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sadie (Nelson) Oberg; husbands, Rawland Lukkonen and Wallace Hanson; brother, Donald Oberg; brother-in-law, Glen Hanson. She will be deeply missed by her children, Gordon (Sara) Lukkonen, Jerry (Deb) Lukkonen, Sandra Richardson, Thomas (Tammie) Lukkonen, Cheryl (Shawn) Hanson, Don Hanson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ingrid Hanson; nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at French River Lutheran Church, 5310 Ryan Road, Duluth, Minnesota. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Lakeview Palmer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
