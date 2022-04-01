Loving wife, mom, Gram and sister, Debbie, age 73 of Scandia, passed away on March 27, 2022 after a fierce battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Varner; step-mother, Ruby "Pixie" Varner; brother, Jon Varner; step-brother, Greg Salyers.
Survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Gregg Krentz; children, Jim (Donna) Marzolf, Sarah (Matt) Christensen; step-children, Leah (David) Kaufman, Sarah (Brian) Weeks, Jeremy (Alexis) Krentz; grandchildren, Kevin and Lauren Marzolf, Ella, Greta and Anna Christensen, Evie and Oliver Kaufman, Charlie and Henry Weeks, Gabby, Sophia and Emma Krentz; sister, Beth (Wayne) Davis; step-brother, Jeff (Barbara) Salyers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Debbie grew up in Ohio on the family hobby farm near Granville. She graduated from Granville High School in 1967 and continued her education at Waldorf College and MSU, Mankato. After taking time to raise her children, she completed her bachelor's degree from UW River Falls in Elementary Education in 1991. She loved children and was a teacher in the Osceola, WI and Forest Lake, MN school districts at various grade levels. She mentored gifted and talented students through Odyssey of the Mind and enjoyed taking trips with students as part of that experience. She served as the Director of Christian Education at Elim Lutheran Church for many years and she appreciated the ability to share God's love with kids. She loved her Springer Spaniel, Indi. She and Gregg enjoyed special times at Key West, FL.
A celebration of Deborah's life is scheduled for Saturday, April 16th at 2 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you direct funds in her memory to the Scandia Elementary Enrichment Foundation (SEEF). www.seefmn.org
