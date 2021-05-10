Debbie passed away on April 15, 2021. Debbie was born to Otto and Fayth Janke on September 22, 1961. She spent much of her life in the Martin Lake area. At the time of her death, she resided in Frederic, WI. Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Fayth; brother, Gary; brother-in-law, Brad Vincent; love of her life, Jeff DeVries. Survived by siblings, Doug (Shirley), Judith Vincent, Jeannie (Warren) Sager, Jay (Cindy), Roxann Demulling, Tracie (Scott); Jeff’s sons, John DeVries, Jesse DeVries; grandson, Chase DeVries; fur babies, Prince, Tabitha, Chloe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Debbie’s life 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23rd with visitation beginning one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.

