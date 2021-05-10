Debbie passed away on April 15, 2021. Debbie was born to Otto and Fayth Janke on September 22, 1961. She spent much of her life in the Martin Lake area. At the time of her death, she resided in Frederic, WI. Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Fayth; brother, Gary; brother-in-law, Brad Vincent; love of her life, Jeff DeVries. Survived by siblings, Doug (Shirley), Judith Vincent, Jeannie (Warren) Sager, Jay (Cindy), Roxann Demulling, Tracie (Scott); Jeff’s sons, John DeVries, Jesse DeVries; grandson, Chase DeVries; fur babies, Prince, Tabitha, Chloe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Debbie’s life 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23rd with visitation beginning one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.