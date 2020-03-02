Ann H. Schneider Ann H. Schneider, age 88, of Forest Lake, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements by Mattson Funeral Home, (651)464-3556. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 4
Interment
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
12:15AM
12:15AM
Calvary Cemetery
Intersection of Everton Avenue North and 232nd St. N
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Intersection of Everton Avenue North and 232nd St. N
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Interment begins.
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Visitation begins.
Mar 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
