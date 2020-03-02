Ann H. Schneider Ann H. Schneider, age 88, of Forest Lake, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements by Mattson Funeral Home, (651)464-3556. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 4
Interment
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
12:15AM
Calvary Cemetery
Intersection of Everton Avenue North and 232nd St. N
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Mar 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
