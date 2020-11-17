Dease Charais went home peacefully to be with her Lord on November 14, 2020. She is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and devoted friend. Her love of Jesus was evidenced by the loving and caring way she impacted those around her. If you knew her for 5 minutes or 50 years, you were loved and special to her. Dease was born in Reykavik Iceland on June 29, 1940. She became an American citizen in her 60's and was very proud of that accomplishment. Dease was a devoted member of Linwood Covenant Church and adored her church family. Her favorite part of the week was worship on Sunday morning and the women's bible studies a few times a week. In her spare time she would visit those that couldn't go out and share the gospel message with them. She wanted everyone to know the love that Jesus has for us all. She is survived by her loving husband John, daughter Cathy (Joe) Carchedi, son Nick (Amy) Charais, grandchildren Zachary, Travis, Tayler, Nicole. Greatgrandchildren Carson and Huntleigh Celebration of Life will be held on November 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Linwood Covenant Church, Linwood MN
