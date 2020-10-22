Dean Nybakke, age 77 of Forest Lake, passed away on October 15, 2020. Dean was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked at 3M for 43 years in various roles. He has continued to carry on his wife Lynn’s pursuit of Animal Welfare through rescue organizations. Dean was an avid sports enthusiast and was a longtime hockey coach and referee. Preceded in death by wife, Lynn. Survived by sons, Eric, Christopher (Ann Hauble); granddaughter, Katelyn; step-grandchildren, Damian Hauble, Mason Guse; siblings, Keith (Risa), Nancy (Charlie) Archer, Mark (Lori); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Dean’s life 3-7 p.m. Thursday, October 29th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to Rescue Tails or SFAR/Happy Hauer Sanctuary.

