Dawn M. Gaalaas (nee Paul), age 44 of Forest Lake, passed peacefully while surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, January 2, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. Dawn was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister who will be deeply missed by all. She was a graduate of Forest Lake Area High School, Class of 93’. Dawn worked for over 10 years at Menards. In her free time, she loved gardening and crafting; especially redoing furniture, scrapbooking and jewelry designing. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Gladys Hecker; maternal grandparents, Emil and Dora Klaustermeier. She is survived by her husband, Pete; children, Neal Gaalaas, Alyssa (Wendell) Riebe, Zoey Torgerson, William Gaalaas; parents, William and Janet Paul; siblings, Stephanie (Joe) Paul, Becky (Eddie) Paul, Kim (Cam) Belisle; mother-in-law, Barb Carlson; nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet guests from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the family.
