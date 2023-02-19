David Vincent Smith, born August 28, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 18, 2023.

David was a graduate of Washburn High School (Class of 1954) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended the University of Minnesota, and received his bachelor’s degree in Forestry, which he parlayed into a successful career with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Upon retirement, David volunteered at Wargo Nature Center as a Naturalist and spent many years as a downhill ski instructor at Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wisconsin. He has lived with his wife Nan Smith in Scandia, Minnesota for the past 30 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.