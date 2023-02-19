David Vincent Smith, born August 28, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 18, 2023.
David was a graduate of Washburn High School (Class of 1954) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended the University of Minnesota, and received his bachelor’s degree in Forestry, which he parlayed into a successful career with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Upon retirement, David volunteered at Wargo Nature Center as a Naturalist and spent many years as a downhill ski instructor at Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wisconsin. He has lived with his wife Nan Smith in Scandia, Minnesota for the past 30 years.
David is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dolores Smith; brother, Robert “Bob” Smith and granddaughter, Tina Marie Menard.
David is survived in life by his loving wife of 49 years, Nan Ann Smith; his brother, Tom (Donna) Smith; his sister-in-law, Virginia Oberpriller; his daughters, Robin Smith Culbreath and Penelope Smith Lovejoy; his son, Charles (Nancy) Borland; his grandchildren, Sarah (Zach) Woolhouse, Cody Menard and fiancée Lindsay Bolin, and Hailey Menard; also his great-grandchildren, Ayden Schuler, Camila Reyes-Menard, Oliver Woolhouse, Charlotte Woolhouse, and Morgan Menard.
David – along with his silly sense of humor and contagious laughter – is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
