David passed away at home on January 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Regina; sister, Carol Alshouse; and brother-in-law Ray Daninger. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary; children, Jeff (Paula), Paul, and Julie; grandchildren, Mallorie, Bill, Amanda, Joe, Shelby, Max; and three great-granddaughters; siblings, Geri Daninger, Kermit (Donna) Sandstrom, Dick (Betsy) Sandstrom; and brother-in-law, Bryan Alshouse. A celebration of Dave’s life 6 p.m. Friday, July 23rd with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor’s choice or a local food shelf.
