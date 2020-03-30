David H. Wade

 

David H. Wade, age 63, of Stacy, Minnesota, passed away suddenly, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer, on March 27, 2020. David grew up in East St. Paul. He was a machinist and owned his own business and later became a truck driver. He loved farming and anything to do with racing. What he loved most was spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Harlan; close friend and cousin, Charlie Woessner. He is survived by wife, Brenda; son, Adam (Nicole); daughter, Rachel; granddaughter, Ava; mother, Gloria; sisters, Linda (Tom) Gangl, Karen (Doug) Tjosvold; other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

