David G. Larson, age 77, of Stanchfield, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Elizabeth. Survived by partner and best friend, Jill Hawkinson; children, Michael D. Larson, Debbie Holman; grandchildren, Ashley Holman, Aaron Olson; siblings, Dennis (Diane), Carol Grimes, Candyce (Daniel) Pierro; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service.
David G. Larson
To send flowers to the family of David Larson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 9
Gathering
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before David's Gathering begins.
Mar 9
Memorial Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Mattson Funeral Home
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
343 N. Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Guaranteed delivery before David's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.