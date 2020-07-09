David A. Sampson, age 93, of Columbus, Minnesota, died peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. Due to COVID 19 restrictions at the time of his death a service was postponed. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the VFW Post 4210, 556 12th Street SW, Forest Lake. A time of remembrance will begin at 3:00 p.m., with a celebration of his life at 4:00 p.m. and military honors to follow. Private family interment will be held at Oak Park Cemetery, Columbus, Minnesota.

