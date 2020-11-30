Darlene Jones, age 88 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, George. Survived by children, Roseann, Renae; granddaughter, Kristin (Jeremy) Schneider; great-grandchildren, James and Liam; brother, David (Lois) Fritz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Darlene’s life, 11 a.m. Friday, December 4th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private interment at Oak Park Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church.

