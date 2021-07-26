Dar Fraley, age 75, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please join the family immediately following the service for food and a time of sharing at Eko Backen, 22570 Manning Trail North, Scandia, Minnesota. Interment will be held at a later date. A complete notice will run in next week's edition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.