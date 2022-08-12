Daniel Paulson, age 55 of Chisago City. Loving Husband, Dad, Son, Brother & Uncle, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2022.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, father & mother-in-law, Steven & Clarice Hanson.
Survived by loving wife of 20 years, Melissa; son, Jacob; parents, John & Carol; brother, Doug (Nancy); brother-in-law, Jeff (Emily) Hanson; sister-in-law, Anjie Hanson; nieces & nephews, Mitchel (Chelsea), Richard, Samantha (Jamie), Trevor (Heather), Jordan (Delane), Bryce, Charles, Benjamin; aunts & uncles, other relatives & friends.
Dan was a 1985 grad of Chisago Lakes High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. Above all he was a loving, outgoing & loyal family man and friend.
A celebration of Dan's life held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 4 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m., at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.