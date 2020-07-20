Daniel "Danny" Booren

Daniel “Danny” Booren age 69. Passed away June 29th, 2020. Please join us as we celebrate Danny's life Saturday August 1st, 1:00-4:00 11522 Mayberry Trl N Marine Mn 55047 There will be a time for Prayer and sharing remembrances at 3:00 Masks and social distancing encouraged

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.