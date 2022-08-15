Craig Thaemert, age 80 of Hugo. Loving Husband, Devoted Father, Grandfather & Brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2022.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Harvey Thaemert.
Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Elaine; children, Dawn (Siegfried) Burns, Christopher (Tee), Bradley (Jana), Traci (Mark) Gujer, Kelly (Matthew) Nelson; grandchildren, Aurora, Devon, Ashley, Logan, Skyler, Carissa, Ceirrah, Jadah, Nyah, Abbigale, Benjamin, Emerson; sisters, Lona Rauma, Karen Armstrong; nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held on Saturday August 27, 2022. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with an 11:30 a.m., service at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Refreshments provided. Private family interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Craig's name to the American Cancer Society.
