Connie passed away peacefully on July 23, 2021 surrounded by her family. Connie was a lifetime resident of Wyoming, MN and worked for Fairview for 35 years. She loved baking with her grandkids. She will be missed by all. Preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Gatzow and Betty Ann Grant; mother-in-law, Catherine Belland; brother-in-law, Phillip Barnier. Survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Charles Belland; children, Jodie (Rick) Kessel, John (Erin) Belland; grandchildren, Charlie and Josie Kessel and Thomas Belland; siblings, Keith (Deb) Gatzow, Cindy Barnier, Jay (Kelly) Grant; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Connie’s life 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 13th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.