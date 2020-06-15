Connie L. Enfield, age 69, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. Connie was born March 17, 1951 in Burlington, Colorado, the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Sied) Engelke. Connie attended school in Kirkland, Washington and later made her home in Arizona before settling in Forest Lake, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Mickey Enfield and together they enjoyed 39 years of marriage. Connie worked in office administration at various businesses, including Ad Graphics, Tenant Company and Aveda. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, antiquing, being up north and above all, the time spent with her beloved family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest joy in her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Mickey Joe Jr. and Sean Melvin; brother-in-law, Chet Hixson. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Mickey; children, Anthony (Tina) Leetch, Laurie (Brian) Bachelor; grandchildren, Mickey Jo, Devin, Lacee, Blake, Brian, Dillon, Kortney, Katherine, Maxwell, Cody, Bailee, Abigayle; great-grandchildren, Aquamarine, Hunter, Peyton, Madison, Brent, Carson, Lennon, Porter, Charlotte, Kenzie, Everleigh; siblings, VerneRay (Donna) Engelke, Dennis (Chanita) Engelke, Beverly Hixson, Ernie (Evelyn) Engelke; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Connie’s honor to assist a local family battling breast cancer. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information.
