Cliff passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ann Ross, and best friend Mike Gemeiner. Cliff is survived by his children Eric (Becki) Ross, Greg (Christa) Ross, MacKenzie (Steve) Grass, and Morgan (Selina) Theisen; grandchildren Logan, Mavis, Luca, Livia, and Romy; and his six siblings. Cliff is also survived by his three ex-wives, Karen Blackbird, Rena (Marier) Kramer, and Sandy (Rolfer) Ross. Cliff was a 1969 Forest Lake graduate. He served in Vietnam in the 716th Military Police Battalion. He was a Lino Lakes Police Officer for 32 years. His proudest role in life was being a Grandpa. Cliff was known for his sarcastic sense of humor, love of golf, and affinity for bingo and three-card poker. A private ceremony for his immediate family will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at the Lino Lakes American Legion Post 566 (7731 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes, MN 55014) on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate the life of Cliff. Arr. Mueller-Bies Funeral Home-Lino Lakes, 651-784-3390, www.muellerbies.com.
