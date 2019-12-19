Clarence Hanson, age 82, of Columbus, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sophie and Margaret. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Mary; children, Barbara (Rick), Michael, John (Jean), Nancy (Todd); grandchildren, Jacob (Katie), Anna, Mark, Tanner, Blake; great-grandchildren, Niklas, William, Emily; nephews, Marvin (Karen), Bruce; other family members and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to the kind staff at the Meadows on Fairview. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In memory of Clarence, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
