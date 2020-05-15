Chris, 52, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 in Des Moines, IA with family at his side. He was born in St. Paul on Mothers Day, May 14, 1967. His family moved to Comfort Lake in Wyoming when he was 10 and he attended school in Chisago and then college at St. Cloud State. He also served in USAR. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Lind; grandparents, Clifford and Alvera Lind, Paul and Agnes Gese, and Cornelius and Joan Pietruszewski; and godfather Roger Christianson. Survived by his children Sarah, Benjamin and Samuel Lind; parents, Gordy and Rita Pietruszewski; sisters, Carrie (Neal) Myers and Annette (Ross) Vetse. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness and sympathy during this time.
