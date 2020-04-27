Catherine Rosenquist

 

Catherine (Arth) Rosenquist, age 66, of Forest Lake, passed away on April 21, 2020. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Arth; sister, Rita; brother, Larry. She is survived by husband, Jack; brother, John (Kim); nephew, James (Patty); nieces, Mary (Becky), Danielle, Nicole; cousins and grandnieces. Cathy graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She was the friendliest lady you will ever meet in your life resulting in many friendships. A special thanks to all “Cathy’s Crew.”

