Kay passed away peacefully on her 82nd birthday, July 26, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Willard; children, Jenine and Jerry; siblings, Jimmy Miller, Dorothy Jean Searle; nephew, Steven Searle. Survived by children, Lori Goodroad, Linda Abler, Tim Abler, Lyle Goodroad; grandchildren, Kayla, Steven, Will, Dusty; great-grandchildren, Brody, Brant; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville.

