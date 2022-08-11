Catherine MacKondy, age 101 of Forest Lake, Beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 10, 2022.
Preceded in death by loving husband of 68 years, Nicholas; brother, Dominic Fazzalari.
Survived by children, Frank (Karen), Mary Marchionda (Robert Kurschner), Victor Bruno, Ben (Norma) Bruno; grandchildren, Nicole, Marc (Krista), Toni and Andrea; great granddaughters, Olivia, Sophia & Laila; other relatives & friends.
In 1977 Kay and her husband Nicholas founded Buon Giorno Italian Market in St. Paul, retiring in 2000.
A celebration of Kay's life 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 19th with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Dominican Province of St. Albert the Great - 1910 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608-2905.
