Carol Shaketer, age 83, passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 21, 2020. Preceded by her parents, John Ryan and Verlie Lowe and favorite Aunt and Godmother, Anna Mae Lemire. Survived by doting husband of 63 years, Ron; daughters Carrie (Wayne) Pepin, Jill (John) Flaa, Linda (Bryan) Lamos and Jeanne (Joe) Salaski; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a long-time Forest Lake resident and parishioner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Carol was devoted to her parish, family, and friends. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, entertaining and lived a blessed life. Her class, zest for life and unstoppable energy was admired by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring. Memorials preferred to St. Peter’s Catholic School.
