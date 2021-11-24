Carol E. Nutter, age 91, of Forest Lake, died following a battle with COVID 19 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Emily (Wollan) Rehbein; son, Greg Nutter; two sisters; brother.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Wendy (Fred) Young, Lori (Roger) Brandel, Todd Nutter; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; many other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church, 171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Due to health concerns, the family is requesting all guests in attendance wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude's Hospital.
