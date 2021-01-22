Carol Olsen, age 78, of Forest Lake, MN, died peacefully on January 13, 2021, surrounded by love and in the hands of her family at her daughter’s home. “Kitty” as known to some, was born to Marian and Harold Anderson on August 26, 1942. She was the definition of vivacious, loving, and was as hilarious as she was beautiful. Her laugh was big, and she made her ‘girl tribe’ laugh until they cried. She taught us to find fun in every day, that friends are your chosen family, and to be proud of being a woman. She shared a beautiful life with her husband, Garry, in the home she grew up in. She was ecstatic to become a “Great-Nonny” and thankfully met her great-granddaughter in person at the end. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Harold Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Garry Olsen; daughter, Lynn (Tom Gagnon) Rose; granddaughters, Brittany (Scott) Nelson, Morgan (Alex) Adams, Lauren (Zach Burnside) Myhra; great-granddaughter, Ara; stepsons, Brian and Tim Olsen; twin sister Gail Sonbuchner; niece, and nephews. Her wish was to not have a funeral. A private family gathering/celebration of life will be held at some time in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Secondhand Hounds or Animal Humane Society would delight her.
