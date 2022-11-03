THANK YOU TO ALL WHO CONTRIBUTED, VOLUNTEERED, AND ATTENDED THE DEAN MABRY CANCER BENEFIT! We give thanks and glorify God for His wonderful and mighty blessings every day. We will never be able to adequately express our appreciation to everyone who supported Dean at his event! We have never felt more loved! We give our heartfelt thanks to John Fraley, owner of Eko Backen in Scandia, who so graciously donated his venue, his time, his awesome cooking skills, and his hard work! THANK YOU JOHN!!! Our biggest thanks and appreciation go to Cheryl and Dana Mabry! They have gone above and beyond for us in this storm, and they have been at our side every day since Dean's diagnosis. We love you so much!!! To everyone listed here, we express our deepest gratitude for all of your help and support to make the benefit so enjoyable and successful! To you… Denise Senske, Deb Korluka, Dennis & Andrea Mabry, Danielle, Stanford, & Raymond Wamstad, Ali Staloch, Dave, Julie, & Grace With, Tom Mabry, Charlie & Diana Tendrup, Bruce Sampson, Matt Lange, Ryan Duncan, Kale Wolff, Tom Campbell, Jeff Urman, Liz Staples, Katie Lefluer, Craig Hoff, Lill Linder, Bill Calvin, Anne Clancey, Berta Boehm, Troy, Julie, & Ethan Skogen, Tammy Jennings, The Boehm Sisters (Mary Pogreba, Kathy LeVesseur, & Linda Haluptzok) Auto Remodel Specialties, Columbus Best Defense Armory & Range, Forest Lake Stewie's Subs, Forest Lake Waldoch Companies, Columbus Lampert Lumber, North Branch Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater Fireside Getaway, Forest Lake Little Foot Farm, Afton Manning Ridge Farm, Afton Marquette Vineyards, Afton Balsam Lake Ace Hardware, Balsam Lake, WI Lone Oak Grill, Forest Lake Castlewood Golf Course, Forest Lake Hallberg Marine, Wyoming FXR Factory Outlet, Forest Lake Indianhead Supper Club, Balsam Lake, WI Chisago Lakes Baptist Church Members, Chisago City Mallards Restaurant, Forest Lake Balsam Lake Lodge & Restaurant, Balsam Lake, WI Forest Hills Golf Club, Forest Lake Midwest Machinery Company, Columbus Doc's Eatery & Pub, Balsam Lake, WI The Tavern on Main, Lino Lakes Skol Haus, Frederic, WI Tanners Brook Golf Course, Forest Lake Rapid Press Printing, Forest Lake Tousley Motorsports, Vadnais Heights Balsam Lake Brewery & Market, Balsam Lake, WI The Dalles House, St. Croix Falls, WI McKenzie Lanes, Centuria, WI If we have forgotten to mention anyone, please forgive us, but know that we recognize you and we are grateful for you! Thank you, again, to each and every one of you for making Dean's special day so memorable! God bless you! Dean & Rhonda Mabry
