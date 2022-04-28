Candice "Candi" Loraine Anderson

Candice Loraine Anderson, 67, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of the northeast metro area of St. Paul, MN, passed away on January 14, 2022.
After graduating from Forest Lake High School, she went on to receive a BA in nursing from Gustavus Adolphus College, a Masters in health administration from University of Phoenix, and a BA in elementary education from Augsburg College. She worked in nursing and nursing administration until retirement.
Her interests included playing flute and piccolo in the Forest Lake City Marching Band and the Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band, as well as in several community theatre musical productions. She was heavily involved in the Sports Car Club of America and worked Fire/Rescue at amateur and pro events at several tracks including Brainard International Raceway (MN), Road America (WI), Blackhawk Valley Raceway (IL), and Road Atlanta (GA). She served as Chief of Fire/Rescue for the Land of Lakes Region (MN) of the SCCA. She was an avid animal lover; horses in her youth, and later her beloved Cavalier dogs, Sasha and Callie.
She is predeceased by parents Marjorie and Graham Anderson of Hugo, MN.
She is survived by cousins. She will be especially missed by long time friends Lois and Steve Bjelke (New Brighton, MN), Micki Hartman (Bradenton, FL), Jeannie and Chuck Draheim (White Bear Lake, MN), and many others.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church of Forest Lake on Wednesday, June 15th at 11 AM.
