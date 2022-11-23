Caldene M. Bonde

On the morning of November 21, 2022, Caldene Marie Bonde passed away peacefully in Forest Lake, MN at the age of 72.

The fourth child of ten born to Stanley and Erma Grygelko, Cal was born in Siren, WI and moved to Centerville, MN at a young age. Growing up on a farm, Cal learned the definition of hard work at a young age and exemplified the idea throughout her entire life, putting all she had in everything into all aspects of her life, be it her relationships with friends and family, in her career as an executive assistant and word processor, or life as a Sweet Adeline. Between her smile, sense of humor, and contagious laugh, Cal lit up every room she entered. If her jokes didn't make you laugh, her beautiful singing voice certainly made you smile. Welcoming and warm, open and homey, Cal had the unique ability to make everyone feel like a beloved family member.

