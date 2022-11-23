Caldene M. Bonde

On the morning of November 21, 2022, Caldene Marie Bonde passed away peacefully in Forest Lake, MN at the age of 72.
The fourth child of ten born to Stanley and Erma Grygelko, Cal was born in Siren, WI and moved to Centerville, MN at a young age. Growing up on a farm, Cal learned the definition of hard work at a young age and exemplified the idea throughout her entire life, putting all she had in everything into all aspects of her life, be it her relationships with friends and family, in her career as an executive assistant and word processor, or life as a Sweet Adeline. Between her smile, sense of humor, and contagious laugh, Cal lit up every room she entered. If her jokes didn't make you laugh, her beautiful singing voice certainly made you smile. Welcoming and warm, open and homey, Cal had the unique ability to make everyone feel like a beloved family member.
Cal is preceded in death by parents Stanley and Erma, husband Doug and their cherished cat, Charlie.
Cal is survived by her children, Jennifer McGannon (Jim) and Brian Delling (Shawna); grandchildren Lynzy, Andrea, Katie, Blake, Malloree, Andy, Desirae, Raechel, and Myles; great-granddaughter Aylyn; her nine siblings, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cal was taken from her family too soon but is now finding peace at Heaven's door. Cal touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service 2:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday. Family interment will take place in Danbury, WI. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
