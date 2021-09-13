Byron Anderson, age 81, of Hugo, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021, while surrounded by family. He was a lifelong proponent of youth in agriculture, primarily 4H and FFA. Byron is preceded in death by wife, Helen; sister, Karen; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn. He is survived by children, Steve (Jennifer), Lisa (Joe), Craig (Kris), Mark (Joni), Cindy (Duane); 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Celebration of Byron’s Life will be held at 1 PM, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
