Brent Lee Petersen, age 48 of Chisago City, formerly of Harris, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence. Brent was born on January 10, 1972 in Coon Rapids to parents, Larry and Donna (Miller) Petersen. He attended school in Scandia and graduated from Forest Lake High School. Brent enlisted in the Army and served his country in Germany. Upon his return to Minnesota, he worked driving cement trucks and working for Alaska Direct Trucking. He was proud of his CDL. He also enjoyed his job working at Drill Pros in Chisago City. Brent loved trucks, cars, snowmobiles, motorcycles and four wheeling. He lived to work on vehicles. Brent and his dad were always tinkering with trucks and cars. Brent also served as a first responder and firefighter for the Harris Fire Dept. Brent married Kathy and from this union their daughter Alea was born. He loved Alea dearly. Brent and Kathy later divorced and in the past months Brent met the love of his life, Laura. Brent was baptized on February 13, 1972 and was confirmed Lutheran on March 23, 1986. He will be remembered by mother, Donna; father, Larry; daughter, Alea; Kathy; Laura and her daughter Serenity; sister, Lana (Jeff) Doerr; nephews, Matt and Nick Doerr; niece, Samantha (Brad) Moe and their daughter, Aubrey “Hug Nuggett” and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret and Wayne Petersen and Gladys and John Lindroos; best friend, Terry Petry; cousin, Troy Bruce; uncle, Terry Connell; aunts, Mary Petersen and Helen Branstner. Everyone is encouraged to dress casual for the service.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Access Church in North Branch with Pastor Kevin Haseltine officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment follows the service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
