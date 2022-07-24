Bradley "Buck" Curtis Ouradnik

Brad passed away on July 15, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. He was 37 years old.
Brad was born on December 10, 1984 and grew up in Forest Lake, MN.
Brad enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his many ATVs. He also liked working on vehicles and various small engines. Brad was a certified Marine, Motorsport and Outdoor Power Technician, and a driver for UPS. Brad loved his nieces and nephews, his dogs Walter and Lily, and of course, life itself.
Brad is survived by his parents Robert and Roxanne; brothers Jacob and Corey (Angela); sister Bobbi; nieces Landynn and Evelyn; nephews Warren, Silas, and Howard; grandmother Marlene Blumhoefler; his close friend Uncle Russell "Rusty" Blanchard and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Brad on July 30, 2022 from 1-4 pm at the Scandia Community Center, 14727 209th St. N, Scandia, MN 55073.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.