Bonnie M. Shostedt

 

UPDATED SERVICE INFORMATION Bonnie Marie Shostedt, age 70, passed away on March 6, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Linwood Covenant Church, 6565 Viking Blvd. NE, Wyoming. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church.

