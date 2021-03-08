Bonnie Marie Shostedt, age 70, passed away on March 6, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. Bonnie was born July 17, 1950 to Violet and Dennis Nelson in Hallock, Minnesota. She was a kind and generous person and loved by so many. After graduating high school, Bonnie attended Thief River Falls Vocational School for business classes and then moved to St. Paul and worked for the Minnesota Nurses Association. In 1973, she married Gary Shostedt from Stillwater, Minnesota who she met on a blind date, and was married for 41 ½ years. To this union was born son, Zachary and daughter, Siri. She lived most of her married life in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Bonnie worked in Materials Management with District Memorial and then Fairview. She loved volunteering at Fairview and Linwood Covenant Church. She devoted her time to taking care of her grandsons. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her friend, Warren and many church members. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Gary; sister, Wanda. Bonnie will be deeply missed by her children, Zach (Shannon), Siri (Jeff) Bailey; grandsons, Derek, John, Teddy; many family and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
