Beverly, age 87, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly was born on June 27, 1935, to Telesphore and Rosemary (LeMay) LaCasse on the family farm in Centerville Township. She married Orville on April 22, 1953, at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church in Centerville. After Orville's stint in the Army, they returned to Centerville where they raised their seven children.
Beverly spent her life taking care of her family and working hard. She was a stay-at-home Mom doing childcare out of her home. When she did go out into the workplace, Beverly worked for the State of MN as a cleaning lady, at Ball Corporation as a wire cutter, and then as a clerk for the City of Centerville. She also served as the Head Election Judge in Centerville for many, many years.
Beverly loved to be surrounded by her family. Family picnics in the backyard were some of her favorite times. She and Orville liked to spend time on the North Shore, staying at bed & breakfasts and going to the casino. She enjoyed eating out with friends and family. She always had the biggest smile while watching her grandchildren, whether it was just simply playing or at organized sporting events.
Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting and garage saleing. She crocheted many baby blankets, afghans and intricate doilies. She liked to sing or hum while she worked around the house and in the garden. She taught her children silly and sometimes "naughty" songs.
Beverly was generous and caring as well as hard working. She had high expectations of herself and those around her. All were welcomed and often given small chores to do. Many cousins consider her their favorite Aunt and enjoyed the times they spent with her.
Preceded in death by parents, Telesphore and Rosemary; siblings, Gerald, Noel, Leslie and Camille LaCasse; and her husband of 67 years, Orville.
Survived by her children, Pamela (Greg) Meyer, Barbara, Linda, Gordon, Jerome (Cindy), Curtis Hughes, Jennifer (Guy) Johnson; grandchildren, Amy (Fred Miller), Rebecca Meyer, Kara (Jesse Wright), John (Kelly) Meyer, Matthew (Laura), Lynette, Jeremy (Taya), Bryan (Stacy Ann) Baker, Angie (Cory Kopas), Patrick (Trisha), Ali Jo (DeAndre) Hughes; step-grandchildren, Adam (Allison) and Gordon (Jessica) Johnson; and siblings, Robert, Ronald, Fran Casey and Rosemary LaCasse, Marlys Vjorum and Peggy Gilland; 22 great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and one on-the-way; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 11 AM Tuesday, July 26th with visitation beginning at 9 AM at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Cards of condolence may be mailed to Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 Centennial Dr. SW, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
