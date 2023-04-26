Loving Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, age 95, formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023.
Preceded in death by parents, James and Mary "Louise" Logan; brothers, James Logan, John Logan, Delmer Logan.
Survived by daughter, Lynn (Dave) Gleason; grandsons, Patrick (Emily) Gleason, Brian (Angie) Gleason; great-grandchildren, Grace, Violet, Logan, Eve, Wyatt, Westin, James; sister-in-law, Maybell Logan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty attended Central High School in Kansas City, MO. She was a longtime member of Grinter Heights Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS. She worked for Helzberg Diamonds as head bookkeeper for 30 years, from where she retired. In 2015, she moved to Forest Lake, MN to be with her family.
Private interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO.
