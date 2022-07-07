Bessie Gertrude (Houk) Goranson passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on June 10, 2022, at Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, MN. Her final home was in the town where she grew up, overlooking the spot where she first learned to drive many, many years ago.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Roger W. Goranson; parents, Orval and Jessie (White) Houk; sisters, Manola Kunshier, Zana Juberigan; nephew, Gary Kunshier and first spouse, Anthony Sobosski.
Bessie is survived by her sister, Marlys Stachel; brother, Duane Houk; nine nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews, 15 great-great nieces and nephews and many longtime friends and extended family.
Bessie was born on March 29, 1923 at home in Columbus Township where she attended grade schools at the Republic School and in Centerville, MN. The family later moved to Wyoming, MN and she graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1941. Bessie worked as a nanny for a short time before beginning her long career at Minnesota Mining/3M. She was proud to be part of this Minnesota based company from its early days until retiring in 1982. Once she started earning her own money, she delighted in providing many special treats and experiences to her family- baseball games, steak dinners, clothes shopping or spending the night at her "neat" apartment.
She married the love of her life, Roger Goranson on June 17, 1961 and they made their home in White Bear Lake, MN. They both enjoyed travel and their journeys took them to places throughout the U.S., Europe, and Mexico. They enjoyed traveling together but many times with special friends or for Roger's business. They always made a point to visit family and friends living out of state. After Roger's death in 1989, Bessie continued her love for traveling with family and with the WCCO Travel Group. Bessie traveled with all of her siblings at one time or another- taking trips to Japan, China, Europe, Scotland and Ireland- not to mention some great road trips to the east coast! At the age of 94 she wanted to visit the Black Hills one more time and so she embarked on one final road trip to fulfill that wish.
Bessie volunteered for the American Red Cross BloodMobile for many years. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and supported the Special Olympics in honor of her special grandniece Jennifer. She was a member of the Wyoming Methodist Church.
Always a true lady; her grace, kindness and generosity touched each one of us. Her little streak of stubbornness (referred to as the White temperament) only endeared her even more to her family. Her involvement with her family never waned- attending hundreds of school programs, recitals, and special events. She and her siblings were close all their lives- lucky enough to be located just a few miles apart most of the time. She hosted everything from wedding receptions to 4th of July picnics and over 40 years of Christmas celebrations.
Her love of animals started at a very young age when she was her dad's helper in taking care of the horses, cows, and farm animals. She loved and cared for several cats throughout her life along with her special German shepherd, Lady. Over the past few years, Bessie was most content with a cat or small dog on her lap!
She was quiet, wise, and humble and she has gifted us with a wonderful legacy.
We will honor Bessie as she had requested, with a Graveside Service to be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wyoming Methodist Cemetery.
