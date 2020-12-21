Bernard "Bernie" J. Branum

Bernard J. Branum went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a 3-month battle with cancer. “Bernie” was born on November 24, 1963, the youngest of ten children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Lorraine Branum; his grandparents, Winnie Branum, Leonard and Stella Branum, and Peter and Francis Behnke and nephew, Sean McConnell. He is survived by brothers: Glen (Sharon), Sherman (Carmen), Edward, William (Lorrie) and Richard (Pam) and sisters: Shirley (Jim) Biegler, Jeannie (George) Ingerson, Irene (Dave) Rife and Alice (Shawn) Coles, and many nieces and nephews. Bernie enjoyed being with his family in Washington and Minnesota, music, watching movies, ice cream and teasing everyone he was with, including the wonderful staff at his residence. An intimate service was held at his residence on the day of his death and again on December 19. Bernie brought out the best in everyone he met. We will always carry a part of him with us.
